Shooting in Beckley area leaves one man injured

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Beckley area.

Raleigh County deputies responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020. It happened on Warden Street in the Calloway Heights area of Beckley.

Detectives said a man had to be taken to Raleigh General Hospital for gunshot wounds. There is no word on his condition at this time. Further details, including possible suspects or persons of interest, were not released by investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867.