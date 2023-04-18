GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Snakes in the Mountain State are starting to move around more due to warm weather.

When snakes come out of hibernation for the year, they come out to find their prey, which means they may be more noticeable when walking or hiking at local and national parks. The copperhead and the Timber Rattlesnake are the two most prevalent venomous snakes in West Virginia.

If you encounter a venomous snake, experts say it is important to stay calm and stay back. If you get bit by a venomous snake, get medical attention immediately.