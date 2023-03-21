BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia University School of Nursing Beckley Campus has selected Kaitlyn Sizemore to represent the school as an ambassador.

Sizemore is a sophomore in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

Established in Fall 2022 on the Morgantown Campus, the ambassador scholarship program gives limited students a $500 scholarship per semester. Ambassadors represent the school at recruitment events and activities, as well as work office hours on weeks where there are no events going on.

“I wanted to be an ambassador because I want to become more involved within my program, but also to help other students coming into the program feel welcomed. I chose nursing because I have always enjoyed helping those in need, and I want to be able to make a difference within the community,” expressed Sizemore.

Sizemore joins other Morgantown ambassadors Ateria Walker, Aiden Slusser and Kylie Dick, along with Keyser ambassador Jessica Maynard.

For more information about the ambassador program, please visit nursing.wvu.edu/students/resources/son-ambassador-program.