BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown.

King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad Tats Ink and Dragon’s Den were all broken into. All of the establishments are within a mile of each other.

The owner of Mad Tats Ink reported they came to work to find the front door’s glass busted out and the cash register missing. Several personal items were lifted from the tattoo shop as well including an iPad that was later recovered on the property.

Staff with Dragon’s Den reported an individual grabbed the cash register and dashed out of the store. Surveillance camera footage from Dragon’s Den has been sent to Beckley Police.

At this time no info regarding the suspect(s) is known.

