GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire was recently reported off the 400th block of Old Grandview Road.

Beaver Fire Department, Ghent Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Bradley Fire Department, Mabscott Fire Department, Sophia Fire Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Jan Care Ambulance, General Ambulance, and Bradley Prosperity EMS all arrived on scene. AEP was also contacted.

There are no road closures and there are no known injuries that were reported.

