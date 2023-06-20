COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire has been reported in Coal City and several volunteer fire departments have arrived on scene.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, a structure fire has been reported in Coal City on Morning Glory Lane. Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, Sophia City and Area Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Lester Volunteer Fire Department, and Rhodell Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to address the structure fire.

At this time it was not specified what building caught flame or if any person was inside.

