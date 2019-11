MIDWAY, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on scene of a structure fire in the Midway area of Raleigh County.

Dispatchers tell 59 News crews received the call around 6:25 Tuesday morning. Sophia Area, Sophia City and Coal City Fire Departments.

Jan Care Ambulance also responded to the scene but dispatchers said no word if any injuries have been reported.

As of 8 a.m. crews were still on scene battling the fire.