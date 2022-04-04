AMIGO, WV (WVNS) – Fire departments in Raleigh County are currently reporting to a structure fire in Amigo.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the report of the fire came in at 1:12 PM today, April 4, 2022. The fire is located on the 100 block of Devlin Rd. in Amigo.

Four fire departments are still on scene handling the fire. Crews from Sophia City and Area, Coal City, and Rodell Fire Department are all working to contain the fire.

There is no information of injuries or damage yet.

