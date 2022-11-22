UPDATE 7:05 P.M.: Raleigh County dispatch has confirmed the scene is clear and there are no injuries reported.

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirm reports of a structure fire along the strip that holds the Beaver Antique Mall today, November 22, 2022, around 5:45p.m.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, along with Ghent VFD and Coal City VFD, are on scene after reports of a structure fire came in. No road closures have been announced as the fire departments remain on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

