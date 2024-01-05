BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire was reported in the Beckley area, behind Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, January 5, 2024, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office dispatched officers out for a reported structure fire. The structure fire was reported on the 300 block of Market Road in Beckley.

Multiple emergency services responded and cleared the scene including: Beckley Police Department, Bradley Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Coal City Volunteer Fire Department, Mabscott Volunteer Fire Department, Mt. Hope Volunteer Fire Department, Pax Volunteer Fire Department, and Jancare EMS.

No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared by emergency services dispatched. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.