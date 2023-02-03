BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Artists with Tamarack Marketplace are showing off new artwork inspired by the color purple.

The new exhibit will start this weekend, on Saturday Feb 4th from 3 P.M. to 5 P.M. in the David L. Dickerson Fine Art Gallery.

A seemingly common color, purple has had an incredible history as being one of the scarcest and most coveted of all colors. Due to its difficulty to naturally create, purple historically had been preserved for only royals and the elite.

“It is said that upon visiting Cleopatra, Caesar fell in love with her purple upholstered furniture, and his infatuation with the color led him to make a decree that only emperors could wear the color purple. Laws and guidelines like these were upheld for centuries. It is even said that King Henry the Eighth had a man charged with treason for wearing purple.” Gallery Director Mandy Lester

“Now that purple is created synthetically, it is easily available; yet it still has such a strong, bold emotional connection to it. And seeing what these artists have done with such a simple prompt has been incredible”. gallery director Mandy Lester

The gallery opening is completely free to the public. Visitors can meet the artists, enjoy refreshments, and celebrate the beginning of a new exhibition. The “Color Purple” will run from February 4th to March 8th.