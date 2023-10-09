BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A 14-year-old girl was reported missing from the Beaver area of Raleigh County.

According to a release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Aspen Nicole Ruff, 14, was last seen Sunday night, October 8, 2023, near her home in Beaver, West Virginia.

Aspen is five feet, one inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She may be wearing a gray Adidas hoodie. She could be in either jeans or black leggings with black Reebok shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Aspen’s location is asked to contact 911 immediately. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office can also be called at (304) 255-9300.

