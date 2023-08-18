BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With the Appalachian Festival coming up in Beckley, that means the Marker’s Market is returning too.

The Maker’s Market will be hosted at the Beckley-Raleigh County Armory from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, August 26, 2023. At the market people can purchase a little piece of Appalachian culture with many artists selling their works.

The President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, spoke about some of the history of the market.

“It was formerly known as the Arts and Crafts Fair. Many people in the community will remember going there as a child and getting rock candy, and fudge, and homemade crafts. Well, it’s the same concept, except we’ve scaled it up a little bit.” Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce

With the market being scaled up, there will be 75 different makers that will be selling things from ceramics to quilts, meaning this market has a little something for everyone.