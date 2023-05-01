Beckley, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley is hosting its annual gathering in observance of National Day of Prayer.

The event is scheduled to take place from 7 in the morning to 7 in the evening this Thursday at Word Park.

Every 15 minutes, church representatives, readers, and even singers will take part in reading Bible verses and offering prayers. Food and drinks are available for people to purchase as well.

Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, is excited for this year’s event given how successful last year’s was.

“Last year, I sat through the whole day. It was like being at a revival. You got to meet so many people from so many different churches that really care about the community and want to be a part of it,” Moorefield said.

Moorefield said she hopes to have around 40 participants for this year’s event.