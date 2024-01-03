RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy announced Class 2-23 graduates that completed the West Virginia National Guard Program.

The Class 2-23 is the 61st class to complete the West Virginia National Guard Program. Out of 101 graduates from 30 West Virginia counties that completed the graduation requirements, five were from Raleigh County.

The commencement exercises were held at Camp Dawson in Kingwood on Friday, December 15, 2023. The Cadets were congratulated by Delegate Moore Capito, who also have the commencement address.

The participating Cadets from Raleigh County include:

Cadet Brandon Jerrell Burks Jr. was in Platoon 1 and is the son of Natasha Henry of Beckley. He received recognition for getting six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons, Mentorship Award, Instructor’s List, Level One PT(3), and the S2C Award.

Cadet Drahcir Anthony Eneje was also in Platoon 1 and is the grandson of Brenda Temple and the late Richard Caldwell of Beckley and son of Brandi Caldwell of Baltimore, MD and Eric Eneje of Beckley. He was recognized for receiving the Commandant’s Cup, Cadre Distinction Award, Mentorship AwardLevel One PT, the Instructor’s List, and the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons. While at the academy, Cadet Eneje served as Asst. Platoon Leader.

Cadet Nicalos Connor Jackson was in Platoon 2 and is the son of Amelia Meade of Daniels and George Meade of Beckley. He received the Good Conduct and Mentorship Awards, and also received the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Kayleigh Dawn Lilly was in Platoon 3, and is the daughter of Kristina and Daniel Clay of Shady Spring. She received recognition for receiving the Academic Award for Most Improved Cadet, Mentorship Award, Level One PT(3), Instructor’s List, and like the others, also got the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Isaiah Alan Shrewsberry was in Platoon 4 and is the son of the late Jonathan Shrewsberry of Daniels. He received the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons, as well as the Mentorship Award.

All of the graduating Cadets completed the ChalleNGe’s residential phase that includes activities in eight core component areas that include Service, Community, and Employability Skills. The Cadets in Class 2-23 gave 4632.55 hours of Service to Community for organizations like American Red Cross, Wreaths Across America, the PCLA Awards Banquet, Trout for Cheat, Food for Preston, and Gold Star.

After graduation, the Cadets will start a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that will include placement activities in employment and/or education.