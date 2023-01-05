BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Three local area Rotary Clubs are joining together to provide water to people across Raleigh County on Friday, January 6.

With support from the local Assistant District Governor Lisa Clark, leadership from the Bluefield, Princeton and Beckley Rotary Clubs purchased four pallets of water from Fastenal Fulfillment Center in Bluefield.

The pallets will be delivered to the Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center at 9:30 A.M. on Friday. From there, bottled water will be distributed throughout the county. Each pallet contains 2016 bottles, totaling over 8000 bottles for the entire county.

“Rotarians are aware of water issues globally and we provide resources through our global networks to provide wells for communities in Ghana for example, but never did it cross our minds that we would need to join together to bring water to our own backyard. My community, our own Rotarians, are going on 11 days now without water-we hope this can help in some small way. I am grateful for Mrs. Clarks leadership and support in organizing the water to Raleigh County.” April Elkins Badtke, Beckley Rotary President

Badtke lives in the Glen Daniel area and was without water for a week.

Beckley Rotary Club is a professional organization that focuses on community service and lives by the mantra “Service Above Self.” In 2022, the club celebrated its centennial, marking 100 years of service locally, within the district, and beyond.