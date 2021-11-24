Travel numbers rise ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The busiest travel day of the year is Wednesday, November 24, 2021 and AAA is reminding all those travelling for the holiday on the roads of some travel safety tips.

According to AAA, 54 million Americans and 270,000 West Virginians are hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. Large metropolitan areas like Atlanta, Detroit, and New York are expected to be hit the hardest.

“As an example parts of the Atlanta metro area where we’re expecting the congestion to be 340% more than what it normally would be,” public affairs manager with AAA Bluegrass, Lori Weaver-Hawkins said.

With that many drivers on the road, backups and collisions are expected and drivers are reminded to take their time.

“With that much congestion, you’re going to need to pack your patience,” Weaver-Hawkins added.

Patience is the key. Weaver-Hawkins explains that even though fewer drivers have been on the road, crashes have been worse, suggesting higher levels of speeding and aggressive driving.

“We’ve seen incidents of the severity of crashes increase,” Weaver-Hawkins said.

Weaver-Hawkins said as for traveling back Sunday, November 28, 2021, the earlier you leave, the better.