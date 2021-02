LESTER, WV (WVNS) — A tree is the reason many homeowners in Raleigh County are waking up in the dark, according to Appalachian Electric Power (AEP).

According to AEP’s outage map, more than 250 customers are without power in the Lester and Surveyor area as of 7:35 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. It was first reported at 3:37 a.m.

Crews determined the cause to be tree contact. They said power should be restored by approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday.