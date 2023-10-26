BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The TSN/WIC agency in Southern WV and The Health Plan have announced a literacy event happening this weekend.

The event is free to the public and will be held at the Tamarack Atrium on October 28, 2023 from 10:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. The event is focused on early literacy and also will be centered around the theme of healthy foods.

Participants benefitting from this event the most are pregnant women, mothers, foster parents, and caretakers of infants and children that are up to the age of 5 years old. This event will be offering a lot of activities and crafts for children centered around the book “Hungry Henry,” which is a board book that all attendees will receive at the event and based on nutritious foods.

“This is a great opportunity for moms or pregnant women, young infants, and children to attend an event, have fun, learn about healthy foods and have those things presented to them in a positive way through crafts, healthy foods being presented in a positive way through crafts or activities that they’re doing, I think it’s an awesome opportunity for the Raleigh County community and surrounding counties to bring the young child out. Let the young child participate in some awesome activities and get a free book and just have healthy foods presented to them in a very positive manner,” said Diane Landy, Outreach Liaison for TSN/WIC.

Agencies that will be attending and help with guidance are Right from the Start, Birth to Three, Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc., Mercer County Early Education Education, Raleigh County Public Library, Raleigh County Read Aloud, Fayette & Raleigh County Parents as Teachers, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, and StepStone Family and Youth Services. Fruits and vegetables will also be given out by the West Virginia University Extension Outreach program.

For more information about this event, please visit their Facebook page at WIC in Southern West Virginia, or call 1-888-454-3928. You can also go online and search West Virginia WIC and even apply at your local clinics.