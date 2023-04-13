BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Unfortunately, two local swimming pools, will not be opening in Beckley this year due to a lifeguard shortage.

The New River Park Swimming Pool and the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park Swimming Pool will not be opening this year. Ever since COVID-19 impacted the pools from opening, there was even a struggle before COVID-19, which intensified the pools from being able to open for several years.

“In 2021, we lost our longtime pool manager, Sharon Dempsey, who was so revered, she had taught thousands of people to swim,” said Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley.

Then their luck seem to go south as Baker tried different solutions to get more help for the pools.

“It was devastating on many levels, but we hired an outside firm, who is nationwide. They have offices to come in and manage the pool for us and recruit lifeguards, and it did not go well. They tried to manage from afar and they never quite had the amount of lifeguards that they had, and we were closed more often than we were open and we had people call. There were observations that the lifeguards weren’t paying as much attention as they needed to be, and it wasn’t enough on site management and it was just after it was such a debacle last summer. We thought about it, talked about it all winter long. It was determined that what we would need was a really good strong pool manager, somebody who had some basic qualifications,” Baker expressed with concern.

Trying to find a qualified pool manager was even a challenge. Some pool managers did not exactly meet the criteria that was needed. The salary was even raised to make the position more attractive, and even a bonus at the end of the summer was offered, but still no one was interested.

The lifeguard process even seemed daunting and demanding to the point where no one wanted to try out.

“It’s a national problem. I know there’s some the National Swimming Association is working on it, trying to figure it out, but I don’t think anybody has a real handle on why [the lifeguard shortage] this is,” said Baker. “People just in Beckley don’t seem to have that kind of interest [for being a lifeguard].”

Baker also expressed her worry for the community as this will have an adverse effect since the pools not opening will be a wasted amenity for this year’s upcoming summer.