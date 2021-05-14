Two warrants issued in connection to shooting of Woodrow student Dwayne Richardson

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two more warrants have been issued in connection to the shooting death of Woodrow Wilson student Dwayne Richardson Jr. On Friday, May 14, 2021, detectives with the Beckley Police Department released new information regarding the case.

Officials said warrants were obtained for Michael Webb and Rashad Brown. They are being charged with accessory after the fact to voluntary manslaughter.

Detectives said the two allegedly gave false information to police. Investigators said they were misled by Webb and Brown to allegedly help Jeriamyah Fortner avoid responsibility for the crime. Fortner allegedly shot and killed Richardson on May 2, 2021.

Webb was taken into custody in Onslow County, NC on May 11 and will be extradited back to Raleigh County to face the charges. Police are still reportedly searching for Brown.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Beckley Police or Crimestoppers.