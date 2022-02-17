SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – Toys for Tots honored United Bank in Sophia as the winners of their Battle of the Banks for 2021.

United Bank raised over $3000 for Toys for Tots, while the toys were donated to children in six counties in Southern West Virginia.

Branch Manager Sabrina Triplett said she was proud her team was able to help put a smile on the faces of hundreds of local children.

“They help children who are in need. That’s something that everyone here is passionate about,” said Triplett. “You know, we don’t want to see anyone do without and it’s a good feeling to know we helped them have a great Christmas.”

Toys For Tots honored United Bank’s employees Thursday, February 17, 2022, by buying them lunch and presenting Triplett and her staff with the Battle for the Banks trophy.

Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia coordinator Jay Quesenberry said the money raised is representative of something much more significant than a simple Christmas gift.

“These toys represent hope, encouragement, love, to show these children somebody cares,” said Quesenberry. “They’re a symbol of what we need to do to uplift and encourage these kids that may be in circumstances that certainly are beyond their control.”

In total, the Battle of the Banks helped raise more than $15,000 worth of toys for children in Southern West Virginia this year. Quesenberry said Toys for Tots was really struggling for toys this year due to the pandemic, but the generosity of United Bank’s customers and other folks around the region helped them pull off another successful Christmas.

“In Southern West Virginia, the people in this region are so giving and so supportive, somehow we always make it happen despite any kind of hurdles that we encounter during the campaign. It always comes together thanks to the great great people in this part of the state,” said Quesenberry.