BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — United Way of Southern West Virginia is taking a step in the right direction and hosting a show drive for this years Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that happens every Tuesday following Thanksgiving each year. This year on Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, The United Way of Southern West Virginia is celebrating Giving Tuesday with their “Giving Shoes Day Shoe Drive”, an event that will provide a new pair of athletic shoes to children in school without proper footwear.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28th, United Way will be accepting donations of shoes and monetary donations at their Beckley office on 110 Croft Street.

They will continue to accept donations until the end of December. Shoes may also be purchased online via Walmart gift registry and will be sent to the office location.

For more information or to make an online donation, visit the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s website.