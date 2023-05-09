BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, May 12, 2023, the West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19.

This checkpoint will be about .1 mile south of the intersection with WV Rt. 41, Johnstown Road, in the Beckley area. It will be from 6:00 P.M. to 12:00 A.M.

The purpose of the Sobriety Checkpoint is to get intoxicated drivers off the road and to teach the public about what will happen if you drive this way. The public is urged to help law enforcement by reporting intoxicated or drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.