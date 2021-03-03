UPDATE: U.S. 19 in Raleigh County reopened after vehicle rollover

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — 3/3/2021 9:05 a.m. UPDATE: The scene is completely cleared and the highway is fully reopened.

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — 3/3/2021 8:44 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A single-vehicle accident in Raleigh County is causing some delays for those on the morning commute.

According to firefighters with the Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, a pickup truck slid on a patch of ice and rolled over on U.S. 19 Wednesday morning, March 3, 2021. The accident happened between the Ghent Volunteer Fire Station and Ghent Elementary School.

The driver of the pickup walked away with no apparent injuries. Firefighters said he was able to get out of the vehicle.

As of 8:40 a.m., one lane is still closed at the scene. First responders are directing traffic through the area. Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through, especially since the scene is near the school’s speed zone.