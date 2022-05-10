BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Election results came in faster than ever before thanks to new voting machines in Raleigh County.

County Clerk Danny Moore says the new machines are synced with the Secretary of State’s results website. The new voting machines were purchased by the county for a sum of 1.5 million dollars.

“The time of national reporting and state reporting is immediate and technology is amazing when used with elections like we do” Danny Moore, Raleigh County Clerk

Moore says the new machines also improve election security, which has become a bigger priority for elected officials and voters across the state.