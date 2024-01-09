RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Residents of Raleigh County are asked to conserve water due to water outages.

According to Cool Ridge Flat Top PSD, Beckley Water lost power and is working to restore water.

Residents in the Shady Spring area are reporting water issues or no water at all in the Shady Spring area. Shady Spring Elementary School, Shady Spring Middle School, and Shady Spring High School are closed due to having no water, according to Raleigh County Schools.

Strong weather in Raleigh County has completely shut down the power in Beaver as of Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:15 a.m. All the stores and restaurants in shopping centers have no power, and according to one Kroger employee, it is unknown when the power will come back on.

According to Beckley Water Company, because of the power outage Shady Spring is under a Boil Water Advisory. The advisory begins at the intersection of Hinton and Pluto Road and ending at 879 Pluto Road, and from Hinton Road and Flat Top Road to the end of the system on both roads.

