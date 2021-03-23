West Virginians 16 & older can pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Anyone 16 and older can now pre-register to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Jim Justice lifted the restrictions for the age of vaccines, Monday, March 23, 2021.

But does everyone support this change? 59News caught up with some people to see how they feel about the age restrictions.

“Well I think that everybody should have the option to do it if they want to or not. The vaccine itself is a good thing,” Julie Stover said.

“I think everybody should be able to chose rather or not they want to take the vaccinations,” Michael Pack said.

If you are interested in registering for the vaccine, visit their website.