Women’s Expo returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One of the first events cancelled at the beginning of the pandemic returns to Raleigh County starting Friday, June 4, 2021.

The Women’s Expo will be held at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center for its 23rd year. It features vendors from all around, offering different goods and services. After not being able to do so last year, organizers are excited for the reunion.

“It ties the community together and vendors appreciated, and vendors network with one another

and we get to network in a different way in a more relaxing atmosphere,” said Jim Sassack, one of the expo’s organizers.

Doors are open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021.