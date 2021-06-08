WV Attorney General visits Beckley for discussion on drugs with local law enforcement

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The state’s top attorney is cracking down on drugs in the area. Patrick Morrisey held a roundtable discussion in Beckley Tuesday, June 8, 2021, to discuss the growing problem of fetanyl making its way into the area.

Representatives from the Raleigh County Sheriffs Department, Beckley Police, law enforcement from Mount Hope and Fayette County, and other county officials attended the meeting.

The goal was to find a solution on how to better work together to try and handle the problem.

“You wanna make sure that the work that you are doing is fitting with what is happening on the ground. I think we had a really good discussion about some of the problems with fetanyl and heroin,” said Patrick Morrisey, the WV Attorney General.

Morrisey said it is important to have good communication with local agencies, in order to ensure the quickest response to problems such as illegal drugs.