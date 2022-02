BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police announced they will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint along Route 19 in Raleigh County.

The checkpoint will happen on Thursday, February 24, 2022, near the Airport Road intersection in Beaver. The checkpoint will last from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to help prevent impaired drivers and to educate drivers about the dangers and consequences of driving a car under the influence.