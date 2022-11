BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police scheduled a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on US Route 19.

The checkpoint is scheduled to happen on Friday, November 11, 2022. It will take place .1 mile south of the intersection of Airport Road and Ritter Drive. The checkpoint will run from 6 PM to 12 AM.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter anyone from driving while impaired.

