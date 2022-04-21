BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – State Police are searching for a missing Raleigh County Man last seen in the area of Shady Spring.

James Aaron Griffith was last seen yesterday evening, April 20, 2022. He is 31 years old and is approximately 6′ tall and 200lbs with dark brown hair and a red-brown beard. He could possibly be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and Black pants with a red and white riding helmet.

James was last seen in the Shady Spring area, and was believed to be heading towards the Flat Top area of Mercer County.

If Seen, Contact the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment at 304-256-6700.