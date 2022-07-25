BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint this Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the WVSP will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint along US Rt. 19. The checkpoint will be located about .1 mile south of the intersection with Airport Road in the Beaver area of Raleigh County. It will be in operation from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The purpose of checkpoints is to deter impaired driving and educate the public about the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting intoxicated/drug impaired drivers to your local West Virginia State Police Detachment, Crime Stoppers of West Virginia or any law enforcement agencies.