Record-breaking travel on West Virginia Turnpike during holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced that the 2021 holidays brought record numbers to the West Virginia Turnpike.

Between December 22, 2021 and Jan 2, 2022, 1,263,779 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths. This included both the Christmas and New Year holidays, both of which were on weekends.

“As always, the West Virginia Turnpike was well prepared for an increase in travel during this 12-day holiday period,” said Jeff Miller, Executive Director of the West Virginia Parkways Authority that oversees Turnpike operations.

“We expected a high volume of travel based on the weather forecasts being favorable and the days of the week in which the holidays fell,” Miller said. “Our staff did a fantastic job keeping traffic moving through the toll barriers and I give credit to each department for their planning to make travel on the West Virginia Turnpike as safe and efficient as possible during this busy time of year.”

Holiday traffic was up 27.34 percent from the 2020 holiday season, and 7.7 percent when compared to 2019. Miller said these traffic counts set a record on the Turnpike.