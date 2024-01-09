GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage and have announced a partnership with the NFL to help combat the issue.

The American Red Cross and the NFL have partnered during National Blood Donor Month to urge people to donate blood. Those who donate blood, platelets, or plasma in January will automatically be entered in a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

The American Red Cross reported the lowest number of blood donors in more than 20 years, seeing a 40% decrease. Maintaining a healthy number of donors is crucial as when less volunteers donate, even small disruptions can have a massive impact on the availability of blood products.

“Small changes in blood donor turnout can have a huge impact on the availability of blood products and dramatic consequences for those in need of an emergency blood transfusion. More challenges may lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets are urged to give now.” Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross.

To make an appointment in your area, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. For details on the Super Bowl LVIII donation incentive, visit the official rules website.