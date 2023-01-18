CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Barstool Sports along with West Virginia Sports Promotions announced on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 that Barstool’s Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Mountain State.

Rough N Rowdy will be returning to the Charleston Coliseum. The event will take place on March 3rd, 2023.

The event will feature up to 20 exciting fights, including the undefeated Women’s champion Karisa “Cherry Bomb” Lambert, undefeated heavyweight champion Brad “The American Redneck” Huntsman versus Aaron “The Appalachian Hammer” Dunlap, also featuring, Austin “Irish Dave Portnoy” Carey, Shane “Shizzat The Rizzat” Reed, The Abel Brothers and many more.

Sitting ringside calling the fights LIVE for the Pay-Per-View broadcast will be the President and Founder of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy and “The Big Cat” Dan Katz. Fighters and ring girls may enter here.

Tickets will go on sale January 27th at the Charleston Coliseum box office or ticketmaster.com. To order the Pay-Per-View broadcast, visit here.