HINTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Division of Highways announced today, June 14, that designs for the repair of the sinkhole along Rt. 20 in Hinton have begun.

Around the sinkhole, barricades have been erected while WVDOH determines the best plan of action for repairs. The sinkhole, approximately 6ft across and 30ft deep, emerged due to a failing drainage structure causing the soil to collapse.