DANESE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County dispatch confirmed Route 41 near Danese is closed due to severe flooding.

Drivers heading along Stanaford Rd. in Danese will need to find another route. Due to severe flooding, part of the road is washing away causing both Rt. 41 lanes to be closed until further notice.

Below are exclusive photos taken by 59News photojournalist D.J. McNamee:

