CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld announced he will be seeking the Republican nomination for Attorney General.

On Monday, April 10, at Independence Hall in Wheeling, WV, Ryan Weld announced he is in pursuit of the Republican nomination for Attorney General. The announcement follows current WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s announcement of his candidacy for West Virginia Governor.

“Over the next 12 months, my team and I are going to make it clear that my experiences as an officer in the Air Force, as a prosecuting attorney, and as a legislative leader all make me the most qualified candidate to be this state’s next Attorney General. We are running a campaign that is focused on getting the government out of people’s everyday lives, fighting the drug epidemic ravaging our communities, and protecting our citizens from fraud and abuse. We are putting the freedoms of West Virginians first in this campaign.” State Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld

Weld’s commitment to public service began in 2005 when he commissioned into the Air Force Reserve. After spending several years on active duty with the U.S. Intelligence Community and a deployment to Afghanistan, he made the decision to come back home to West Virginia.