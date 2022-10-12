PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Advocates and survivors shared their stories for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

SAFE, an organization that supports domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking victims held a ceremony on October 12 at the Wyoming County Courthouse to raise awareness for the prevalence and severity of domestic violence in Southern West Virginia.

Executive Director of SAFE Alice Walker said for many people, domestic violence is a life-or-death situation.

“The first thing we’re here to do is we’re here to save lives,” said Walker. “We’re here to promote domestic violence awareness, and to put our services out there so they might be able to help someone.”

SAFE has locations in Wyoming and Mercer Counties, as well as a 31-person shelter in McDowell County. Walker added they are in the process of also becoming a Rape Crisis Center.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can contact SAFE at (304) 436-8117, or visit their website at safeincwv.org