PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Domestic Violence is a serious issue in West Virginia.

Stop Abusive Family Environments or SAFE, is hosting an awareness event in Mercer County.

On Monday, October 2nd, SAFE will be at the Karen Preservati Center from 10 to 11:30 in the morning.

The event is meant to bring awareness to the domestic abuse crisis in the area. Family Court Judge, Lisa Clark said help is a phone call, or a step, away.

“People who are suffering as victims of domestic violence may not be aware that help is right at hand. It’s a phone call away, it’s putting your foot in the door at the Karen Preservati Center,” said Clark.

Refreshments will be provided, as well as the chance to win door prizes. Clark said the hope is to reach out to those affected by family domestic abuse.