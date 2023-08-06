BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Everyone knows it’s time for back-to-school shopping, but this year shopping families get a bit of a financial break.

Many families are flocking over to Crossroads Mall in Beckley to take advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday for back-to-school shopping. From Friday, August 4, 2023 to Monday, August 7, 2023 sales tax on school-related items like clothing, school supplies, laptops, sports equipment and more are exempt.

Mark Hurt, a father of eight, stated the holiday is a relief when getting each of his kids ready for school.

“It’s a big relief when you’ve got that many kids to buy for and saving that extra dollar goes a long way. And then, the big relief is when you get home, you know your shopping is over.” Mark Hurt, Shopper

Families big and small are preparing their children for school with a small financial break helping them in the process.