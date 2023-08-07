SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Summersville Lake will be the first State Park added in West Virginia in over 30 years.

Governor Jim Justice recently announced that Summersville Lake will be West Virginia’s 36th State Park. The bill that will officially designate Summersville Lake as a new State Park was sent to the WV Legislature, and once it is passed by the Legislature and is then signed by Gov. Jim Justice there will be new recreational activities available to the public.

It is the largest lake in WV and its northern shore will soon change into an outdoor adventure park. Not only does making Summersville Lake a State Park mean that it’s the first State Park in more than 30 years, it also shows the growth of tourism in WV.

The opportunity to add another State Park is a testament to the major impact that our investments in tourism and in our parks is having in West Virginia. I thank the Legislature for agreeing with me and supporting these investments, and I thank all those that work hard every day to operate our parks and market our state to the world. I can’t wait to see people from far and wide enjoying Summersville Lake State Park very soon. Governor Jim Justice

The lake is known for its unique rock formations and clear blue water, and has been a popular destination since it opened in 1966. The 177-acre park will add activities including hiking, picnicking, and biking, as well as an additional parking lot.

A public and private partnership is planned and there are hopes to make it the greatest outdoor adventure park in the country. Some of the planned activities include biking and hiking trails, cabins, water activities, camping, more climbing and bouldering activities, aerial sports, and more. A public meeting to gain input from the public will held soon by The Division of Natural Resources.

The addition of this State Park comes after a historic investment in the system of the state parks with the State Parks having over $150 million in improvements, and the State Park revenue for last year was the fourth record-breaking year, showing the increase of tourism from in and out-of-state visitation.

Under the Governor’s leadership, West Virginia State Parks just finished another record year, and I’m just thrilled to see us add another 177 acres into our state parks system. We are looking forward to adding Summersville Lake as our 36th park and spending the next couple of months hearing from West Virginians on the amenities they’d like to see added in Nicholas County. Brett McMillion | Director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

An event to officially designate and open the State Park will be announced in the near future. To find out more information, visit WVstateparks.com/Summersville.