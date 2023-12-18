CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Schools will be dismissing students and closing early today on Monday, December 18, 2023 due to incoming weather conditions.

The following is information for each county:

Fayette County:

Schools will be dismissing three hours early. All activities are canceled this evening.

Wyoming County:

The winter weather advisory will be going into effect at 1:00 P.M.

This morning, rain will be turning into snow. After 1:00 P.M., a chance of snow will accumulate in higher elevations. one to four inches of snow is expected through 10:00 A.M. Tuesday.

The high schools will be dismissed at 11:30 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. is the dismissal time for Elementary and Middle schools.

McDowell County:

All schools will release students today two hours early. All after school activities will be canceled. This includes games and practices.

Raleigh County:

Due to pending weather, Raleigh County Schools will dismiss two hours early.

Greenbrier County:

Greenbrier County Schools will be dismissing three hours early today due to inclement weather.

Summers County:

Summers County Schools will dismiss two hours early.

Mercer County:

All Mercer County Schools will dismiss two hours early today.

Pocahontas County:

Pocahontas County schools will be closing three hours early.

59News will continue updating all information for each county throughout the day.