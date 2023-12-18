CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Schools will be dismissing students and closing early today on Monday, December 18, 2023 due to incoming weather conditions.
The following is information for each county:
Fayette County:
Schools will be dismissing three hours early. All activities are canceled this evening.
Wyoming County:
The winter weather advisory will be going into effect at 1:00 P.M.
This morning, rain will be turning into snow. After 1:00 P.M., a chance of snow will accumulate in higher elevations. one to four inches of snow is expected through 10:00 A.M. Tuesday.
The high schools will be dismissed at 11:30 A.M. and 12:30 P.M. is the dismissal time for Elementary and Middle schools.
McDowell County:
All schools will release students today two hours early. All after school activities will be canceled. This includes games and practices.
Raleigh County:
Due to pending weather, Raleigh County Schools will dismiss two hours early.
Greenbrier County:
Greenbrier County Schools will be dismissing three hours early today due to inclement weather.
Summers County:
Summers County Schools will dismiss two hours early.
Mercer County:
All Mercer County Schools will dismiss two hours early today.
Pocahontas County:
Pocahontas County schools will be closing three hours early.
59News will continue updating all information for each county throughout the day.