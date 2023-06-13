PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The search for a Wyoming County man who has been missing since June 11, 2023, was called off.

According to the Police Chief Zach Hellmandollar with Pineville PD, crews will not be going back in the mine where David McKinley Hess, 50, reportedly went missing. Hess’ ATV was found parked outside of the abandoned mine.

According to Frank Foster, Director of the Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, the search was called off after multiple four-man crews worked tirelessly in hazardous conditions in order to locate Hess.

The mine was shut down in 1990 and has not been open since. Hess reportedly frequently entered the mine in search of coal pieces and old lanterns.

Hess has brown hair and weighs 160 pounds at 5’6″. His nickname is Jr. He was last seen at Rock View, Skin Fork in Wyoming County. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of David Hess is asked to contact the Pineville Police Department immediately at 304-732-6255.

