BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Secretary Warner recognized two Woodrow Wilson seniors for their ongoing efforts to register classmates to vote.

On Monday, February 28, 2023, Secretary of State Mac Warner hosted two student leaders from Woodrow Wilson High School (WWHS) as his honored guests at the State Capitol.

Kaylee McClaugherty and Amber Bartlett – both members of the 2023 graduating class at WWHS – were recommended by their principal to represent their high school as Honorary Secretaries of State. They were given the honor because of their efforts to register members of the senior class to vote.

Nominations for Honorary Secretaries of State are only accepted by those high schools who qualify for the Jennings Randolph Award. To qualify for the Award, a West Virginia high school must host a student-led effort to register at least 85% of their eligible senior class to vote.

On March 15th, Secretary Warner will be traveling to Woodrow Wilson High School to present the Jennings Randolph Award to the entire senior class.

“With the designation of Honorary Secretaries of State, McClaugherty and Bartlett have proven to their school, community, and state that they are committed to seeing more young people in West Virginia voting and playing an active role in our government. Fewer than 30 high schools in the state will receive this prestigious recognition for the 2022-23 school year.” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner

Started in 1994, the Jennings Randolph Award for Civic Engagement commemorates late U.S. Senator Jennings Randolph’s legacy as the Father of the 26th Amendment. One of the defining moments in voting rights history, the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971. The Amendment lowered the voting age from 21 to 18.

In addition to a tour of the WV Secretary of State’s Office and the State Capitol, Delegate Chris Toney recognized McClaugherty, Bartlett, and their families during the floor session of the House of Delegates. Delegate Toney is an elected representative of Raleigh County and Vice Chair of the House Education Committee.