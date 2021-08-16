Secretary of State’s Office teaches young kids how to vote through children’s ballot

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office is at state fair showing people of all ages how to vote.

The office is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 26th amendment which gave all U-S citizens age 18 and older the right to vote. At the table, you can receive information about voter registration, how to change your party, and details on the voting system here in West Virginia.

A representative from the office said they’ve received a lot of interest and people are looking to get more politically involved. They also have a kids ballot available for children to learn how to vote by casting their ballot for their favorite superhero and favorite ice cream flavor.

“We want the children to be able to come up and do a little ballot, put it in the ballot box and see what that experience is like and then we give them a little I vote sticker to put on their shirt,” said Dot Underwood. “A lot of kids do it, we’ll put the official results on our Facebook page at the end of the fair.”

Underwood said they’ve had people of all ages come to learn more about civic engagement and if you’re interested in stopping by you can find them in the West Virginia building.