GHENT, WV (WVNS) — No matter the time of year, West Virginia is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful states, and at these special sites you can feel the West Virginia wind breeze across your face as you swing in the Almost Heaven Swings.

Spread through various locations in the state, the Department of Tourism has setup large swings for visitors to take scenic photos at. The Department of Tourism teamed up with students at Nicholas County Career and Technical Center to build the super-sized wooden swing sets and since then the Instagram posts have been remarkable!

1.) Cacapon Resort State Park – This swing, located just steps from the parking area and beside the observation deck, has mountains as far as the eye can see as its backdrop.

2.) Hatfield-McCoy Trails – The swing is positioned high above the mountain town of Williamson, with one of the best views the region has to offer.

3.) Charleston – Once on the lawn of the University of Charleston, turn left to walk toward the boathouse. The swing is located adjacent to the fire pit with a direct view of the State Capitol.

4.) Blackwater Falls State Park – Located just off the trail to the main overlook, this swing has a wonderful backdrop of the falls.

5.) Stonewall Resort State Park – Nestled on the lake side of the main lodge directly behind the Hickory building, getting to the swing is fairly simple – just follow the Bright Star Park Trail.

6.) Coopers Rock State Forest – From the parking lot closest to the main overlook and the gift shop, walk on the cobblestone path farthest to the left. Pass the pavilion and the swing will be to your left, with a lush forest backdrop.

7.) Babcock State Park – This swing can be found near the park office, just steps from one of the state’s most photographed spots: the Glade Creek Grist Mill.

8.) Wheeling Heritage Port – Overlooking the iconic Wheeling Suspension Bridge and the Ohio River, the swing at Wheeling Heritage Port is located on a grassy patch just off the walkway to the river.

Be sure to visit the Almost Heaven Swings and take many photos as to have the most scenic memories! For a full list of the Almost Heaven Swings and their locations, visit WV Tourism’s website.