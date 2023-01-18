CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia student representatives for 2023’s Senate Youth Program have been announced.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Republican Co-Chair of the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program (USSYP), and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on January 18, 2023, that high school students Alissa Morgan Davis of Huntington, W.Va. and Henry Oscar Phillips of Buckhannon, W.Va. have been selected as West Virginia’s USSYP representatives for 2023. Alissa and Henry were selected from among the state’s top student leaders to be part of the 104 national student delegation.

“I can’t wait to welcome Alissa and Henry to Washington as part of the competitive Senate Youth Program. The youth of our state continue to inspire me, and their desire to give back and contribute to their communities is unmatched. Both Alissa and Henry are incredibly diligent, with impressive resumes and a clear dedication to West Virginia. As Republican Co-Chair of the 2023 USSYP, I look forward to meeting them in March, and I am confident they will continue to make West Virginia proud.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.